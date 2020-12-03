3 NBA Star Names Have Some Serious Question Marks

When we think of the NBA, what comes to mind right away? Do you think of Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs? What about Camelo Anthony and his ferocious ability to score on nearly every single play? How about CP3 and the magic that Chris Paul brings to the table?

All three of these NBA lifers have been around for what seems like forever. Heading into the 2020-2021 season, it almost feels like the end for these big names. If that is so, will this be the ending they hoped would happen this season?

Popovich’s Sunset Looks Gloomy

Among vbet review and other online platforms, the Spurs’ odds of contending this season are very meek. The Spurs are old and not as talented compared to year’s past. It starts right at the top too. Popovich is 71 years old and should be entering the tail end of his coaching career. Among the talent on the roster, LaMarcus Aldridge is 35 years old and is coming off shoulder surgery. The Spurs’ other top player in 31-year old Demar Derozan averaged 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists last season. Patty Mills and Rudy Gay are 32 and 34 years old respectively. Getting to the NBA Finals is extremely unlikely, let alone the playoffs.

Taken from Pixabay

Carmelo Anthony Could Rewrite His Legacy

As the new season begins, Anthony will be the first man off the bench. It will be the first time that we have seen Anthony welcome this role. Despite coming off the bench last season, Anthony still averaged north of 32 minutes per game and averaged 15.4 points per game. Anthony gets a bad reputation for being a “me guy.” This year, that could all change if he is not starting. Anthony has been given time to get used to his new role, which is to give the team offense off the bench. The former scoring champion should be great at this. If he can provide points off the bench like Lou Williams, then the Trail Blazers will be an even more dangerous offensive team. The team ranked fifth overall in points per game last season without Anthony playing the full season. This could be his last chance at making a run at a title. Can he be okay with his new role and produce?

Chris Paul Is Becoming An Active Veteran Voice

Most times when we see teams grab a veteran voice to lead the team, that player sits at the end of the bench. Take Udonis Haslam for example. However, the Suns didn’t just bring in Chris Paul to sit. They want him to play like an All-Star. When the Suns watched Paul take an Oklahoma City Thunder team and lead them to a No. 5 seed, they thought this could be done in Phoenix. Before last season, the Thunder traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Paul. Nobody expected the Thunder to contend, but instead, the team pushed the Rockets to the brink of elimination and forced a Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now, the Suns traded for Paul and will look for him to lead a young team that is headlined by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The pieces on the Suns have a higher ceiling, so if Paul can work a miracle, the results could be even more prosperous.