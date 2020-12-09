Bill Miranda | There’s still time to shop local in 2020

With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, getting through those last-minute shopping lists and finding just the right gifts can seem like a daunting task. Luckily, Santa Clarita is home to a wonderful and diverse collection of businesses that can meet every shopping need and interest.

Our local restaurants and businesses have endured tremendous challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and now they need our support more than ever. Before 2020 comes to a close, let’s all find ways to patronize the local shops and food establishments that make Santa Clarita unique.

Gifts for all

If gifting is your goal, you are sure to find perfect presents for family, friends and colleagues at stores throughout our community. For example, consider purchasing take-home arts-and-crafting kits from a local store for your more artsy loved ones. For those fond of shopping, grabbing a gift card from a local retail establishment is always a quick and easy option as well. The shopping opportunities in Santa Clarita are varied and endless, for whatever type of gift you may be seeking. I encourage you to peruse VisitSantaClarita.com to learn more about local shops and restaurants that need our support.

Local businesses are the backbone of Santa Clarita and add to the richness of our community. We can bring them joy amidst this difficult year by shopping with them whenever possible.

Enjoy a meal

Gifting is not the only way you can help our local businesses. Simply opting for takeout, curbside or delivery from a local restaurant is a great way to show support. Skip the dishes and order a delicious meal or tasty treat from a local food establishment. From pizza to Mexican food, Italian food to vegan dishes, barbecue and more, your food cravings can be satisfied by eating locally and taking a break from cooking.

Please remember, as you consider shopping and eating locally, that it is safe to do so. More than 200 of Santa Clarita’s local businesses from varying industries have committed to following Los Angeles County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s health guidelines to keep both you and employees safe. You can view the establishments that have made the “Safer Business Commitment” by browsing VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment/List. Businesses featured on the list have agreed to adhere to guidelines such as practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings, offering contactless payment when possible and increasing disinfection processes.

Essential to our community

Our small and local businesses are essential in the Santa Clarita community. We are fortunate to have such a wide assortment of stores, services and restaurants that attract both residents and visitors alike. Additionally, I am so grateful for the resilience and patience of each of our businesses and restaurants during these unprecedented times.

Each of us can play a part in ending the year on a positive note for our local businesses. Many of them have heard our call urging the community to shop local, but now let’s make sure they feel our support by shopping with them for last-minute gifts, ordering takeout and more.

Bill Miranda is the mayor of Santa Clarita and can be reached at [email protected]