Borderline shooting investigation concludes

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday released the findings from its two-year investigation into the 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.

The shooting, which took place at a Thousand Oaks bar frequented by a number of young Santa Clarita Valley country music fans, occurred Nov. 7, 2018, and resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and the shooter, 28-year-old Ian David Long.

The investigation found that Long entered the bar armed with a handgun, 190 rounds of ammunition, a knife and 10 smoke grenades. Approximately 260 patrons and employees began to scramble once they heard the first shots ring out.

Helus, along with California Highway Patrol Officers Todd Barrett and Lidia Espinoza, arrived six minutes after the shooting started, and immediately began exchanging fire with Long.

Helus was first struck by a bullet fired by Barrett, who was shooting at Long, the report reads, and then by five bullets fired by Long.

The wounded sergeant was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Long, shortly after shooting Helus, fatally shot himself inside of Borderline.

In total, Long fired 61 rounds and had 129 rounds remaining when he was found dead. No civilians were struck by bullets fired by responding law enforcement personnel.

The report also states the reasoning for Long committing the massacre is outside the scope of this particular report, but said he had posted messages on social media, left behind a note about his burial preferences, and intended to die during the incident.