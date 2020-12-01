City to host parent workshop on how to ‘Balance Home and School in a Zooming World’

The city of Santa Clarita and education consultant Renee Marshall return for another virtual parent-engagement workshop Wednesday on how to “balance home and school in a zooming world.”

The Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley, or DFY in SCV, event is free and scheduled to take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. The idea is to give parents the necessary tools to keep kids focused, interested and balanced while learning from home, according to organizers.

Distance learning has become the temporary new normal for teachers, students, parents and caregivers. As a result, families are taking on much more responsibility for their kids’ learning than ever before. Marshall will leverage her background in education to support parents during this time and help them find a successful balance at home. Parents and caregivers are greatly encouraged to tune in and learn to better support their child, or children, in their social, emotional and academic growth in the remote-learning environment, according to the city in a news release Monday.

The upcoming event comes after the first workshop held in August, when Marshall offered tips on how to set up a personalized workspace and how to keep a positive outlook despite the challenges.

To learn more about DFY in SCV, upcoming workshops and more, visit DFYinSCV.com. For questions related to the Wednesday workshop, contact Yolanda Calderon at [email protected]