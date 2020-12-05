COC offers multiple class formats during winter session.

College of the Canyons students can begin registering for winter session, which begins Jan. 4, and will have multiple class formats to choose from amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, COC is now offering three different class formats for students to choose from which will best serve their needs. Students can choose classes that are fully online, in person, or a format called OnlineLive, which does not require a live lecture. COC officials said this new format will give students flexibility to complete class lectures at their own convenience.

“The robust winter session gives students an opportunity to complete needed courses in a condensed time frame. Available classes include a wide selection of general education “core” classes that all students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet course prerequisites associated with their immediate educational plans,” COC officials said in a press release.

COC will also offer 40 class sections of GED preparation, math skills, Spanish for health care workers, computer classes and more through the School of Personal and Professional Learning, which is a free resource available for all residents in Santa Clarita.

Winter session will be offered on both the Canyon Country and Valencia Campuses, and run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 6.



For more information, visit the COC website at https://www.canyons.edu.