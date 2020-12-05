County surpasses daily COVID-19 diagnoses record for third time

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported the highest number of COVID-19 diagnoses to date — marking the third time this week county officials have hit that milestone — with more than 8,800 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Public Health officials also noted the Southern California region, including L.A. County, hasn’t reached the state-imposed intensive care unit capacity threshold as of Friday, meaning Public Health officials will not be implementing a regional stay-at-home order as called for in state guidelines issued Thursday.

The state’s order requires counties that have less than 15% ICU capacity to implement the stay-at-home order. “L.A. County falls under the Southern California region, and has not yet reached ICU capacity,” according to Public Health’s official Twitter page. “Southern California Region has 20.6% actual ICU capacity remaining.”

L.A. County is expected to reach this threshold for the regional order by next week, according to Christina Ghaly, L.A. County Health Services director, as Public Health reported 8,860 cases within 24 hours Friday.

Five counties within the Bay Area region announced a preemptive stay-at-home order Friday that will go into effect within the next few days. County officials are implementing the stay-at-home order before the threshold is met in hopes of avoiding overwhelming ICUs.

San Francisco, Contra Costa, Santa Clara will begin the stay-at-home order Sunday evening. Alameda County’s will begin Monday and Marin County’s will begin Tuesday. All orders will remain in place until Jan. 4.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday, with one additional death reported from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the death count in the SCV to 81:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 8,860

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 430,583

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 60

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,842

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,668; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 4: 52, with 428 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 156, 117 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 10,337

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 81

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,752 6,635

Unincorporated – Acton: 134

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 64

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 264

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,462 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 13

Unincorporated – Newhall: 36

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 51

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 15

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 331

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 122

Unincorporated – Valencia: 67

