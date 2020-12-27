COVID-19: ICU capacity remains at 0%, Henry Mayo reports two deaths

The Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity remained at 0.0% Sunday, just hours before the stay-at-home order was set to expire.

This comes as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley to 112.

While set to expire Monday, with ICUs reporting almost no available capacity, the stay-at-home order is likely to be extended well into 2021.

Statewide, the ICU capacity also was at 0.0%, with four of the five regions, or 98.3%, of the state remaining under the order as of Sunday.

The ICU capacity needed to return to the 15% threshold, and be projected to remain above 15% for four weeks, before the order would be removed.

The Southern California region’s ICU capacity hit 0% Dec. 17 and has remained there since.

Due to these low figures, it is unclear when the order is expected to be lifted in any of the impacted regions.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials are also expected to release updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday. Here are Saturday’s figures:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours as of Dec. 26: 13,185

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County as of Dec. 26: 706,448

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours as of Dec. 26: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County as of Dec. 26: 9,438

Hospitalizations countywide as of Dec. 26: 6,770; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 27: 92, with 633 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 48 hours as of Dec. 26: 553, 449 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Dec. 26: 15,586

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Dec. 27: 112, including two from Henry Mayo reported Sunday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 10,903

Unincorporated – Acton: 241

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 119

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 450

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,840 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 21

Unincorporated – Newhall: 52

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 77

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 557

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 169

Unincorporated – Valencia: 96

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.