COVID-19: L.A. County surpasses 9K death toll, reaches new high in hospitalizations

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, reporting a new high in hospitalizations of more than 5,800 admissions and more than 1,000 deaths in just two weeks:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 12,954
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 647,542
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 88
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,016
Hospitalizations countywide: 5,866; 20% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 21: 84, with 563 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 249, 186 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 14,361
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 101
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 9,919
Unincorporated – Acton: 222
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 108
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 417
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,745 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 19
Unincorporated – Newhall: 51
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8
Unincorporated – Saugus: 67
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 508
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 155
Unincorporated – Valencia: 95
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.