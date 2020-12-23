COVID-19: L.A. County surpasses 9K death toll, reaches new high in hospitalizations

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, reporting a new high in hospitalizations of more than 5,800 admissions and more than 1,000 deaths in just two weeks:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 12,954

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 647,542

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 88

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,016

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,866; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 21: 84, with 563 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 249, 186 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 14,361

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 101

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 9,919

Unincorporated – Acton: 222

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 108

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 417

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,745 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 19

Unincorporated – Newhall: 51

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 67

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 508

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 155

Unincorporated – Valencia: 95

