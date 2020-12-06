COVID-19: Public Health reports highest daily case count yet for county, SCV

The COVID-19 virus. Courtesy of National Institute of Health
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 countywide and a 10.3% remaining capacity for intensive care units for the Southern California region. The daily report marks the fourth-consecutive day those numbers have reached an all-time high.

State officials announced a regional stay-at-home order earlier this week, requiring certain business sectors to close completely and others to enforce a 100% mask mandate and reduce patron capacity once the region’s ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

The Southern California region, which includes LA County, fell below this threshold Saturday.

Officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics for the county, as the regional stay-at-home order takes effect 11:59 p.m. Sunday: 

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 10,528

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 449,851

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 23

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,909

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,855; 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 4: 52, with 428 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 267, 212 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 10,776

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 81

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 7,099

Unincorporated – Acton: 146

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 67

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 287

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,480 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 17

Unincorporated – Newhall: 39

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 52

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 16

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 349

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 127

Unincorporated – Valencia: 70

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

Raychel Stewart

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS