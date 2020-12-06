COVID-19: Public Health reports highest daily case count yet for county, SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 countywide and a 10.3% remaining capacity for intensive care units for the Southern California region. The daily report marks the fourth-consecutive day those numbers have reached an all-time high.

State officials announced a regional stay-at-home order earlier this week, requiring certain business sectors to close completely and others to enforce a 100% mask mandate and reduce patron capacity once the region’s ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

The Southern California region, which includes LA County, fell below this threshold Saturday.

Officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics for the county, as the regional stay-at-home order takes effect 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 10,528

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 449,851

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 23

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,909

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,855; 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 4: 52, with 428 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 267, 212 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 10,776

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 81

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 7,099

Unincorporated – Acton: 146

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 67

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 287

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,480 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 17

Unincorporated – Newhall: 39

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 52

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 16

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 349

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 127

Unincorporated – Valencia: 70

