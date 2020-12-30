Crime watch Dec. 30, 2020: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and email from Sheriff’s Station officials. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies who respond to calls for service.

Double trouble

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Saturday to a call for service on the 27500 block of The Old Road in Valencia.

“Upon arrival, they contacted a female adult, 28 years old, and learned she had an active no-bail warrant,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Deputies arrested the woman and, during a search of her person, deputies reported recovering a California driver’s license with the suspect’s name listed.

“Deputies examined the driver’s license and noticed the clarity and texture was off,” Arriaga wrote, citing the arrest report. “They additionally learned the information on the license did not match that of the suspect’s information listed from (their) inquiry.”

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned the suspect had never been issued a California driver’s license and the information listed on the license allegedly belonged to someone else. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of forgery of a government seal.

Domestic assault on Christmas Eve

Station deputies responded to a Canyon Country home on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane, regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. During a verbal argument between the alleged victim, whose age was not reported, and his wife, a 27-year-old, the wife allegedly lunged at her husband with a bread knife toward his upper torso, according to an email from Arriaga. The victim grabbed the knife by the blade, and “the suspect pulled the knife away from the victim, causing it to cut his hand,” according to station officials.

The alleged victim left the home without further incident and contacted law enforcement personnel, according to station officials. The victim was treated by medical personnel and released on the scene. The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a spouse.

Crash-and-bang Christmas

At about 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, deputies responded to the 24800 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall regarding a report of an alleged battery.

“It was reported the victim was physically assaulted by his roommate, 27 years old. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the victim, who directed them to the current whereabouts of the suspect,” according to an email from Arriaga.

Deputies detained the suspect pending their investigation. Deputies learned that, during a verbal argument between the victim and suspect, the suspect began to vandalize the residence, Arriaga wrote. When the victim confronted the suspect about vandalizing the residence, the suspect allegedly punched the victim in his upper torso. The suspect continued to vandalize the residence prior to exiting the residence. The victim then contacted law enforcement personnel. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery, according to officials, who also reported the suspect had an active outstanding warrant.