CUSD to vote on the return of TK-2 students

The Castaic Union School District board of trustees will be voting during their Dec. 14 board meeting to bring TK-2 grade students back to campus next month after receiving reopening waivers.

The district was granted reopening waivers by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for three of their four campuses on Dec. 5.

If approved by the board, students in grades TK-2 grade will be able to return to in-person instruction at Castaic, Live Oak and Northlake Hills elementary schools on Jan. 25.

“Given the dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County currently, it is recommended that the Board approve the return of our TK-2 grade students on Monday, January 25, 2021,” as said in the board meeting’s agenda. “This is two weeks after our return from Winter Break and will allow for any potential surge related to the holiday season. Additionally, it will allow staff to further prepare for the return of our students.”

The reopening waiver will not apply to Castaic Middle School as Public Health is only allowing students in lower grade levels to return to campus with strict health and safety protocols.

In an updated education plan sent to parents before the start of the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Steve Doyle said the district has considered a blended model when able to, but further discussion regarding bringing students back to campus will be discussed in more detail during thel board meeting.

The board will also be nominating and electing the board president, which is currently filled by Fred Malcomb. The elected president will be serving a yearly term which expires in Dec. 2021.

The board will also be electing a clerk, presiding officer and representatives for the county’s Committee on School District Organization and the Special Education Liaison Committee.

Castaic Union School District’s board meeting will be held virtually Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by the public via the district’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/2JZ4CXG.