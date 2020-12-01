Deputies investigating suspect in domestic violence shooting

By Caleb Lunetta

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported Monday’s shooting is believed to be part of a domestic violence incident in Canyon Country, but they’ve yet to release the name of the suspect.

The suspect and the victim in a shooting on the 16600 block of Minter Court knew each other, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed Tuesday, while declining to release the suspect’s name because the shooting is “still under active investigation.”

No arrests had been made as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies also did not release the suspect’s relationship to the victim.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, personnel from the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting on Minter Canyon, near Soledad Canyon Road.

“The call came in as a stomach wound,” said Fire Department Spokesman Franklin Lopez at the time of the incident. “We just transported a patient at 4:27 p.m.”

The victim is a woman who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll with the Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s Station officials also said Tuesday the shooting was not connected to a recent containment and search for a parolee in the same neighborhood.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.