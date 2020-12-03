Detective seeking leads in Castaic man’s disappearance

A detective from the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person Unit is trying to help a close-knit Castaic family find a loved one who’s been missing since Nov. 1, he said Thursday.

Detective Matthew Pereida of the department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit confirmed Thursday that Noah Englerth, 21, of Castaic did not disappear under mysterious circumstances, nor does he have any sort of criminal record.

But part of what’s been spurring the investigation, he added, is that Englerth’s family has been very involved and helpful with respect to Pereida’s search, which isn’t always the case with the 2,400 or so missing persons reports that department receives each year. The caseload is split among three detectives, who received numerous reports each day.

“Those are the ones where I have the best success in finding people,” Pereida said. “The more involved that (the families) are, the more I’m going to be able to help them out.”

Englerth was last seen Sunday, Nov. 1, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 29800 block of Muledeer Lane. He is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with a blonde shaved head and blue eyes, according to a Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert. He was reported missing Nov. 15, Pereida said.

He was driving a white, 20017 Volkswagen Rabbit with California license plate No. 7JZA412.

Pereida also shared that the North L.A. County region especially tends to be very responsive to LASD efforts like the Nixle alerts and calls to the public when deputies try to engage the community, which he was very encouraged by — and one of the reasons he sent the Nixle.

“The family has done a great job on helping me out, so I want to be able to help them out the best that I can, with whatever resources we have and following up on any leads that we can get.”

Anyone with information with regard to the disappearance can reach out to the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide