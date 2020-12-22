Firefighters extinguish 5.9-acre fire near 14 freeway in Santa Clarita

Firefighters extinguished a 5.9-acre blaze near State Route 14 in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of smoke seen from the hillside near the 14 freeway and Via Princessa around 4 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“The call came in as smoke on a hillside and we had a working fire by 4:22 a.m.,” he said.

Crews, which remained on the scene around 9 a.m. to clear the area, declared forward progress of the fire had stopped just after 5:30 a.m. with a final size of 5.9 acres.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.