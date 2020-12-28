Firefighters respond to fire in residential neighborhood

Contents in the second floor of a single-family home caught fire Monday, prompting a response from Los Angeles County firefighters.

The call of a structure fire was received by L.A. County Fire dispatchers at 2:49 p.m., and firefighters were on scene by 2:56 p.m. They eported seeing smoke coming from the attic of the home, which was located on the 27900 block of Pinebank Drive, according to Chris Thomas, representative for LA County Fire.

Los Angeles County firefighters respond to a course fire on Pinebank Drive in Santa Clarita Monday.

“Units entered the scene and realized it was a two-story home and contents on the second floor were on fire,” Thomas said.

He added no injuries were reported, but a call to the Los Angeles County Animal Control was made for an unknown reason.

Units were still working to knock down the fire as of 3:20 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.