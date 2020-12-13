Flood prevented after vehicle collides with a hydrant

Los Angeles County Firefighters respond to a vehicle vs. hydrant collision on Golden Valley Rd. and Lost Canyon Rd. Saturday.
Los Angeles County Fire units responded to a collision that involved a vehicle and fire hydrant at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday.

The call was received by LA County fire dispatch at 4:15 p.m., and units had the hydrant shut off before it could cause any flooding, according to a spokesperson with the L.A. County Fire Department Command and Control Dispatch who declined to give his last name.

The spokesperson added there were no injuries as a result of the collision and the response was cleared shortly after the water was shut off.

Raychel Stewart

