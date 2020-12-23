Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president dies

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced the hospital’s former foundation president Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke a month ago.

Vose joined the hospital in 1981 as a development and community relations assistant. She retired in 2015 after serving as president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for 14 years.

“Diana was a beloved leader at our hospital, and tireless in her efforts to expand our facility and programs. Her work is seen throughout our campus and will be remembered by generations to come,” Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

She became part of the foundation when it was founded in 1984. Working under the expertise of two foundation presidents as director of development and executive director, Vose took the reins as president in 2001, hospital officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Vose was responsible for all fundraising programs at the foundation, including planning, organizing, managing and marketing the fund development program as well as the development, recruitment and management of a 30-member board of directors and related committees, volunteers and support groups.

“Diana Vose was known for her focused commitment and her generous heart,“ Marlee Lauffer, current Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president, said in a prepared statement. “She was a mentor to me and many women in the Santa Clarita Valley and a true community leader.”

Vose helped in raising more than $25 million for building and development, equipment, and health care programs. She was active in several service organizations such as the SCV Chamber of Commerce, where she served on the board of directors, the SCV Health PAC, where she served as treasurer, and as a member of Soroptimist International of Valencia, where she served a term as president. Vose was also a member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and the Southern California Association for Hospital Development.

Vose and her husband, Ernest, had six children between them, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, most of whom also live in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and we thank her for her outstanding support of the hospital and the community during her tenure,” hospital officials said in the news release.

Donations in Vose’s memory may be made to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation via henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/giving-opportunities/give-now.