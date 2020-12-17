Greetings with Gratitude hosting Christmas day gift giveaway in SCV

A group of Santa Clarita Valley residents who lead an effort to help those less fortunate every year around Christmas is once again looking to share their Christmas gratitude with those in need and inviting anyone who’d like to join in the giving.

“For 12 years, Greetings with Gratitude has helped bring Christmas to the streets,” according to one of the event’s organizers, Serena Schaffer. “With so much happening in our world, Greetings with Gratitude truly wants to make this holiday special for those in need.”

Since COVID-19-related pandemic concerns have created safety challenges for the group to host its traditional giveaway event at Skid Row — and seeing the challenges this pandemic has brought so many in the local SCV community — the group is joining hands with Bridge to Home and hosting a safe, socially distance-style drive-thru/walk-through holiday event here in the SCV.

The event will offer Christmas presents to families Dec. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Santa Clarita Community Center, 24221 Market St., Newhall.

“All families and individuals in need are welcome to join us,” Schaffer said. “We will be giving away backpacks with sanitary essentials, toys and hot meals to our local less fortunate. COVID restrictions apply, (participants) must wear masks, no gathering, social distancing applies.”

For more information or to make a donation, check out the Facebook page or email [email protected]