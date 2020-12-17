Jackknifed big rig prompts SigAlert on Interstate 5

A jackknifed big rig on southbound Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass caused traffic delays for morning commuters Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-big rig that had jackknifed and had fuel spilling on southbound Interstate 5, south of Calgrove Boulevard, around 5:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration, closing the right three lanes, as Caltrans worked to clean up the 200-gallon diesel spill and 100 feet of damaged guardrail.

By 8:15 a.m., the big rig had been removed from the scene, allowing the reopening of one lane, and a Hazmat team had been dispatched to assist in the cleanup.

“We’re still on scene just trying to clean up,” Lopez said at 8:30 a.m.

As cleanup efforts continued, the right No. 5 southbound lane of Interstate 5 remained closed at 10 a.m. for an additional eight hours, per California Highway Patrol officials.