Jackknifed big rig prompts SigAlert on Interstate 5

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A jackknifed big rig on southbound Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass caused traffic delays for morning commuters Thursday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-big rig that had jackknifed and had fuel spilling on southbound Interstate 5, south of Calgrove Boulevard, around 5:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

A SigAlert was issued for an unknown duration, closing the right three lanes, as Caltrans worked to clean up the 200-gallon diesel spill and 100 feet of damaged guardrail.

By 8:15 a.m., the big rig had been removed from the scene, allowing the reopening of one lane, and a Hazmat team had been dispatched to assist in the cleanup. 

“We’re still on scene just trying to clean up,” Lopez said at 8:30 a.m.

As cleanup efforts continued, the right No. 5 southbound lane of Interstate 5 remained closed at 10 a.m. for an additional eight hours, per California Highway Patrol officials.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS