L.A. County continues rise on state’s metrics as more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases reported

The California Department of Public Health released its updated metrics Tuesday, illustrating the dramatic surge in cases Los Angeles County is experiencing as the county reports its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,593 new COVID-19 diagnoses were reported in L.A. County Tuesday, along with 2,316 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized, 24% of whom are in the ICU, per L.A. County Public Health officials.

Though L.A. County’s positivity rate has risen to 7%, it continues to meet the qualifications to move to the next tier, yet the county’s case rate has increased substantially, keeping it significantly above the threshold at 40.3 per 100,000 residents — almost double what it was just two weeks ago. The county’s its adjusted case rate is 20.2 — nearly triple what is required to enter Tier 2 — according to the state data based on results from the week ending Nov. 25. The case rate is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume.

These metrics keep the county squarely in the state’s most restrictive tier, a tier which Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday could see another stay-at-home order if cases continue increasing in this manner.

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 7,593

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 408,396

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 46

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,700

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,316; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 30: 52, with 402 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 126, 97 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,883

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 30: 84

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 6,396

Unincorporated – Acton: 119

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 61

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 243

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,427 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 11

Unincorporated – Newhall: 36

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 50

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 316

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 122

Unincorporated – Valencia: 65

