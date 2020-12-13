L.A. County surpasses 4K hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics ahead of the state releasing the Southern California region’s updated intensive care unit capacity figures Sunday:

Southern California intensive care unit available capacity as of Dec. 12: 5.3%

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 12,731
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 525,486

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 29
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,298

Hospitalizations countywide:4,009; 21% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 11: 71, with 473 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 243, of which 197 came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 11,901
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 89

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 8,162
Unincorporated – Acton: 176
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 83
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 349
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,575 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 17
Unincorporated – Newhall: 43
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 58
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 18
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 420
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 138
Unincorporated – Valencia: 78

Signal Staff

