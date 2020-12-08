No injuries reported after SUV overturns

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an overturned vehicle on the 28400 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, between Copper Hill Drive and Low Ridge Place, just before 3 p.m. Monday, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Leslie Lua.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to an overturned vehicle on San Francisquito Canyon Road Monday afternoon. December 07, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The call came in at 2:57 p.m., and our units arrived on scene at 3:05 p.m.,” said Lua.

First responders arriving at the incident discovered a single Mitsubishi SUV overturned on the roadway.

No injuries were reported, according to Lua.