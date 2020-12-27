Public Health reports 553 COVID-19 cases in SCV after delays

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released a two-day total of 29,464 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 136 deaths, after the department experienced a Spectrum service outage, and the Christmas holiday, which resulted in a delay in case reporting Friday.

The two-day total reflects 15,538 cases reported Friday and 13,185 cases reported Saturday. Of the two-day death count, 131 deaths were reported Friday and 5 were reported Saturday.

Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,185

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 706,448

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 9,438

Hospitalizations countywide: 6,770; 20% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 24: 85, with 602 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 48 hours: 553, 449 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 15,586

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 110, including five from Henry Mayo reported Thursday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 10,903

Unincorporated – Acton: 241

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 119

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 22

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 450

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,840 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 21

Unincorporated – Newhall: 52

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 77

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 557

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 169

Unincorporated – Valencia: 96

