Robbery suspect detained in front of Henry Mayo

Sheriff's deputies detain a robbery suspect at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Dan Watson/The Signal
A robbery suspect was detained at gunpoint Tuesday near the entrance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of various crimes involving the same suspect within hours of each other Tuesday, including an attempted robbery of a phone near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Town Center Drive around 1 p.m., according to spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

While deputies were searching for the suspect, whose description had been broadcast over the station’s radio frequency, a sergeant alerted them that a man matching the description had pulled up alongside their vehicle at a stoplight in Newhall, Arraiga said.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle of a robbery suspect at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies then proceeded to conduct a felony traffic stop in front of the hospital, located on McBean Parkway, Arriaga added.

The man who was detained is believed to have been involved with both a robbery and an attempted robbery as well as a hit and run, while the truck he was driving had also been reported as stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies detain a robbery suspect at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Dan Watson/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

