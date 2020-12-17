SCV Sheriff’s Station seeking help finding shooting suspect

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.

Detective Juan Murrales of the Sheriff’s Station has refused to release any details surrounding the shooting or what led up to the confrontation Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Canyon Market, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Road. The station did release a still from security footage Thursday.

At least a dozen sheriff’s deputies were still searching the area near the Canyon Market, at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Road, as of about 10:50 p.m. that night.

Blood was on the ground outside of the store, but it was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting took place. A puddle of blood was also seen near a red SUV that was parked in the store’s parking lot, near the entrance.

“A male adult that was a reported victim of a gunshot,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Fire Department, when asked about the initial call. “(He) is en route to a trauma center.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies could be seen outside the liquor store interviewing witnesses and combing the area for evidence.

At least two bullet casings were found near the red SUV, which also had a shattered passenger-side window from an apparent bullet strike.

Deputies were searching through the SUV’s glove compartment, trunk and shining their flashlights on what appeared to be more blood on the inside of the vehicle.

Muralles can be reached at the Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121, ext 2322. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org