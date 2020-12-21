Star-crossed plans result in assault allegation

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of assault, after he arrived to help out his girlfriend and found out he was too late to the scene.

A woman seeking a safe ride home from the mobile home park off Agua Dulce Canyon Road at Soledad Canyon Road called her boyfriend and told him she needed a lift Thursday evening, according to CHP arrest reports.

The woman apparently didn’t get an answer, so she tried another boyfriend, according to the preliminary arrest report.

After a little bit of time passed, both boyfriends showed up to the address where the woman was waiting.

The woman called 911, but not before one of the boyfriends allegedly rammed his BMW into the other boyfriend’s Toyota Tacoma, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, which did not cause a great bodily injury.