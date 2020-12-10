Supes approve Castaic housing development’s final map, park improvements in SCV

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the final tract map for the development of nearly 140 homes in Castaic during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Originally approved by the board in October 2017 as 497 homes on 430 acres, the proposed 133-acre subdivision is now set to consist of 160 lots, including 137 residential lots, a water tank lot, a public park, 10 open-space lots, seven recreation area lots and four private and future street lots, according to the county’s Regional Planning Department report.

Located north of Hasley Canyon and Del Valle roads, the project is situated on a site that has occasionally been flooded in recent years.

The Board of Supervisors also approved renovation projects at two nearby parks: Del Valle and Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial parks, located in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, respectively.

At Del Valle, the $737,000 project includes replacement of a concrete slab in the picnic table area, installation of a new picnic shelter and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant picnic tables, replacement of playground surfacing, installation of a playground shade structure and associated ADA improvements to the restroom and path of travel.

At Richard Rioux Park, the $498,000 project calls for removal and replacement of the ornamental fence and footings along the perimeter of the park and at the group picnic area, removal and replacement of a chain link fence, removal and replacement of gates, and repainting fence posts and gates.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors approved $86,632 in district expenses for operations, maintenance and capital projects for July through September in the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, created to service the new 21,000-home project’s infrastructure in December, along with its $827,000 fiscal budget for 2020-21.