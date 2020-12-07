From its thriving biotechnology sector to the largest military concentration in the world, San Diego is the place for employers. The city of world-class attractions has already topped the list of Best Place in the Country to start a business. And there’s no denying that in the era of information and technology, the Californian city is making names. The county has plenty of small businesses and startups referring to mobile app development businesses and employing many young talents as their workforces.

Like other tech magnets in California, San Diego continues to attract technology entrepreneurs to invest in web and mobile app development companies. One of the reasons the county needs innovative tech entrepreneurs is its booming biotechnology sector. The biotech companies are already looking to optimize critical problems in dealing with huge manufacturing plants, receiving complex data insights, predicting demands, and understanding customers better. Besides biotechnology, other major life sciences sectors are also collaborating with software companies that offer advanced solutions for customer analytics, communication, and data.

However, despite plenty of technology ventures, it may seem difficult for business owners or CTOs to find suitable app development partners for their in-house app or business application. The county and the entire technology landscape of California are really huge. It isn’t easy to decide the best mobile app development company as per your requirements at one look. This blog lists out the top 5 mobile app development companies in San Diego to help you ease the process. What’s more, it also covers the optimized steps to hire a mobile app development vendor.

Below are the steps to validate your mobile app development company before hiring them to work for you.

Top Criteria to choose the right development partner

Though there are many options available before you hire mobile app development vendors, validate their expertise as per the requirements. It could be client testimonials, success stories on services they offer, software development models, development methodologies, social media proof, and other market reputation proof that help you decide what is right for you.

Because once you fail to recognize the right vendor for services, it is difficult to communicate the exact requirements implemented in the mobile apps. So what would be the first step to assess the mobile app development company?

Check for the Client Testimonials / Success Stories

Before approaching a company or even while you are in consultation with the mobile app company, check out what their previous clients speak about the customer experience? On which projects the client testimonials are based? And how rich is the portfolio of the mobile app company? Suppose the company has rich experience in developing mobile apps and has a diverse range of mobile apps developed in the past. In that case, they are more likely to have optimized ways to deal with a problem, develop an innovative solution, and use the best practices and suitable programming languages. Search for the online sources where you can find their portfolios listed, read the client reviews, and watch out for the client’s success stories.

Expert solutions / Technicalities

Software companies have several B2B partners, services partners, and other technical expertise based on their client’s particular services. For example, the AWS partnership offers cloud migration and infrastructure-related services. Based on their services, they should have the respective in-house developers dedicated or allocated to the projects. The developers and expert resources are decided based on the years of experience and the certification they passed. You can check this over professional platforms like Linkedin to validate the mobile app development team’s technical expertise you are going to hire. If you find it perfectly suitable to meet your technical needs, there’s nothing to worry about the functionalities and modern applications you’ve imagined.

Development methodologies & Reputation

Development methodologies include software development models such as waterfall, hybrid, iterative, and development methodologies such as agile and DevOps. These software development terms are crucial before developing any software or mobile app.

You can ask for this technical assistance from your mobile app development team, probe about what works best for you and which model they have been finding most successful in particular projects over the years. It can brief you about their view on technical feasibility and confidence. For example, agile development is one of the most productive in implementing rapid feedback.

Also, do your research on companies delivering best practices in mobile app and software development.

If we talk about reputation, this is something related to social proof. If you find companies popular over social networks and receive local references, it validates their popularity. Here, social proof could be clients’ reviews on social media, review platforms such as IT firms, Good firms, and Clutch. These are some places where you can read the client reviews about their experiences and project.

You must’ve ideated the steps before finalizing your mobile app development company. Once you feel confident about their ability to perform your task, you should absolutely free to await your mobile app’s deployment date.

Top 5 Mobile App Development Companies in San Diego

1. Bluekite Apps

Bluekite apps is a San Diego based mobile app development company. The company works with enterprises, startups, and SMEs to develop mobile apps in different industry verticals in San Diego. This agile development company has a proven record of delivering software solutions with quality work. They offer custom mobile app solutions for B2B companies as well as direct customers. Their area of expertise is mobile apps, custom software, and web applications.

Services:

Mobile App Development

Custom Software Development

Web App Development

2. Simform

Founded in 2010, Simform is a leading mobile app development company in San Diego. It specializes in augmented reality, virtual reality, wearables, and custom software solutions. The company has a credible reputation over the US and international clients with their past work experiences and client testimonials. Simform is recognized as an extended team working as your team to build high-performing and quality apps. It offers the best in class developer talents, consultants, and development models.

Services:

AI/ML Development Services

Mobile Application Development Services

Enterprise Application Development Services

Cross-platform App Development Services

AR/VR Application Development Services

UI/UX Design & Development Services

3. Dog and Rooster

Dog and Rooster, founded in 2000, has the best-in-class technical expertise to develop web and mobile applications. They have come a long way over the years in delivering successful solutions with quality. They offer secure and reliable software solutions, including eCommerce apps, business applications, enterprise software, and customized mobile apps. They also provide free consultation as part of their initiation talk and ensure a long-term relationship with the clients.

Services:

Mobile Applications

Ui/UX Design

Custom Applications

Tablet Applications

4. Comentum

Comentum is a San Diego based mobile application development firm. It assists businesses in looking to build complex mobile applications. They have over two decades of experience in delivering user-friendly mobile apps. Mobile app developers at Comentum are innovative, experienced, and expert in developing engaging digital products. They have the best in-house designers and developers in San Diego with a structured approach to mobile application development.

Services:

Mobile Application Development

iPhone Application Development

Android Application Development

5. Tapcrew

Tapcrew has an experienced development team in San Diego to help companies build cost-effective mobile apps. Their experience in building mobile apps and understand customer journey is incredible. They have a diverse team of Ui/Ux designers, creative thinkers, graphic designers, and mobile app developers to transform a mobile app idea into an experience.

Services:

Android App Development

iPhone App Development

Healthcare Application Development

Ui/Ux Design

Conclusion

We hope this list helps you fulfill your mobile app development needs if you are looking for hiring mobile app developers in San Diego. Obviously, you will get many options available to go with, but what suits the budget and technical needs is the crucial point. Analyze the list, initiate the technical consultation, and interview the developers before you make a final decision. Wish you the best to kickstart your next app development project.