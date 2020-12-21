Vehicle catches fire at Newhall park and ride

A vehicle parked near the Newhall park and ride caught fire, prompting a response from Los Angeles County firefighters Sunday evening.

The call of a vehicle on fire came in at 4:40 p.m. at the Newhall park and ride, and responders were on scene shortly after, according to Bernard Peters, supervising dispatcher with the LA County Fire Department.

“It was a single vehicle, and the fire didn’t transfer to the surrounding area,” he added.

The fire was quickly extinguished, Peters said, and an ambulance was not requested as no one required transportation to the hospital.