Where to recycle Christmas trees in the SCV

Waste Management and the city of Santa Clarita have established three convenient locations for residents to recycle their holiday trees in 2020.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.

Beginning Dec. 26 and lasting through Jan. 9, Santa Clarita Valley residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street

Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa

Small trees, branches and wreaths may be placed in green waste carts for collection on scheduled service days. Before disposing of trees, please make sure all ornaments, lights and stands have been removed. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day following Christmas. Multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex.

As in previous years, trees left curbside and are outside of a green waste cart will be picked up, but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil amendment, compost or mulch. Become a Recycle Hero and help the City of Santa Claritapp

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for additional seasonal recycling tips. For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email the City of Santa Clarita at [email protected]