Crime watch Jan. 12, 2021: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and via communication from Sheriff’s Station officials, as well as California Highway Patrol officers. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies and officers who respond to calls for service.

Shoplift, run, repeat

Three Los Angeles women were arrested Jan. 7 after SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a shoplifting call regarding three women who stole some items from a store on Orchard Village Road and then left in a red Chevy Cruze. The women took off before deputies could arrive. However, not long thereafter, deputies received a report of a similar incident occurring on McBean Parkway with suspects matching the description of the previous theft allegation.

This time, the suspects were not as lucky. Store employees directed deputies to three women who were then positively identified by the manager of the store from the initial theft report, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station.

“During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, parked within the vicinity, deputies recovered several bags of merchandise believed to be stolen from various businesses,” Arriaga noted.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a pair of felony charges: organized retail theft and grand theft during a state of emergency.

Bad parking, worse getaway

SCV deputies also arrested a man Jan. 7 after someone reported that a Ford Mustang was driven into the landscaping of a residence on the 25100 block of Atwood Boulevard in Newhall and then away from the scene.

While speaking with the victim, deputies observed a vehicle matching the description given by the victim, and caught up to the vehicle a short period later near the intersection of Powell Drive and Fourl Road in Newhall, according to Arriaga.

As deputies attempted to contact the suspect, he allegedly exited his vehicle and fled toward the intersection of Powell Drive and Wiley Canyon Road. As they attempted to detain the suspect, a brief struggle ensued in which the suspect persistently resisted arrest, Arriaga wrote, citing the arrest report. The suspect was eventually detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by force; attempting to remove a weapon from an officer; hit and run; and reckless driving.

Domestic allegation

SCV deputies responded to the 19700 block of Elizabeth Way in Canyon Country Jan. 7, regarding a call for service.

Upon their arrival, deputies learned the suspect allegedly assaulted his parents on several previous occasions, as well as made verbal threats against them.

The suspect was also accused of making verbal threats against his sister and vandalizing the home on several separate occasions.

He was arrested at the home on suspicion of criminal threats and elder mental/physical abuse.