Brush fire breaks out along I-5

A brush fire erupted but was quickly extinguished on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Templin Highway Saturday.

The call of a brush fire was received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shortly after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to Melanie Flores, supervising dispatch with L.A. County Fire.

“The fire was about a tenth of an acre and was holding,” Flores added. “They stopped it from spreading.”

Traffic was being diverted from the No. 4 lane by California Highway Patrol officers as fire trucks were blocking traffic, according to officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP.

He added the fire didn’t cause any damage to the freeway, and traffic was not impacted.