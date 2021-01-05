Car collides with power line resulting in power outage

A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a traffic collision near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Live Oak Springs roads around 10:30 a.m., according to Inspector Henry Narvaez.

Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision where a vehicle hit a power line in Sand Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

First-arriving units found a “vehicle versus a sheared pole,” Narvaez said.

“(There were) no reports of injuries — just the pole was injured,” he added.

Southern California Edison was alerted to the damaged line shortly after the crash, and Edison workers were on the scene as of 11:30 a.m. working to evaluate the situation, per Edison officials.

By noon, only 110 customers remained affected by the outage, according to Edison’s outage map.