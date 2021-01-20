Community | Education in Brief

Fredrickson receives NASA award

Carley Fredrickson, a 2013 Valencia High School graduate and 2017 graduate of UC Davis, is one of three graduate students from the University of Washington’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences among this year’s recipients of the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) award.

This award funds graduate student-designed research projects that contribute to the Science Mission Directorate’s science, technology and exploration goals. Future investigators are funded for three years and often go on to do further NASA research or become faculty at major universities.

Proposals are gathered in the fields of earth science, planetary science, astrophysics and heliophysics. This year, 789 proposals were submitted and 129 awards were granted. The winners from atmospheric sciences will be conducting research in both the earth science and planetary science divisions.

The scientific objective for Fredrickson’s FINESST project is to better understand the importance of reactive nitrogen, specifically nitrous acid and nitrogen dioxide, in the chemical processing of wildfire smoke into secondary pollutants, such as ozone and particulate matter. To accomplish this, she will be using aircraft and satellite data from the FIREX-AQ campaign to validate and analyze reactive nitrogen emissions and lifetimes from wildfires.

“I am absolutely honored to be selected as a NASA FINESST recipient. This program will give me opportunities to grow and develop my skills as an atmospheric chemist, all with the support of my collaborators,” Fredrickson said. “Winning this award is an affirmation that scientists in my field believe in and want to invest in me, my scientific interests and training.”

Thomas nominated as future medical leader

Shaun Thomas, a student at Academy of the Canyons of Valencia, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 20-21.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Thomas’ nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent California based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the two-day Congress, Thomas will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that prospective medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and to help these students acquire the experience and skills they need.

Moran earns dean’s list honor at Ohio Wesleyan

Adrian Moran, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is located in Delaware, Ohio. The private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings.