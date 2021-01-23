County exceeds 15K COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to roll in

LA County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Saturday:
ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 23: 0.0%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 10,537
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,064,887
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 269
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,162
Hospitalizations countywide:6,881; 24% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 23: 77, with 949 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 244, 207 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 22,734
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 168, including four additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 16,566
Unincorporated – Acton: 373
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 197
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 661
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,338 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 35
Unincorporated – Newhall: 59
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 112
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 897
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 255
Unincorporated – Valencia: 150
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.