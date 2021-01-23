County exceeds 15K COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to roll in

LA County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics on Saturday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California as of Jan. 23: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 10,537

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,064,887

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 269

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 15,162

Hospitalizations countywide:6,881; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 23: 77, with 949 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 244, 207 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 22,734

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 168, including four additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 16,566

Unincorporated – Acton: 373

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 197

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 39

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 661

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,338 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 35

Unincorporated – Newhall: 59

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 112

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 897

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 255

Unincorporated – Valencia: 150

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.