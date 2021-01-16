COVID-19: County reports 15,051 cases countywide; 269 in SCV

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 15,051

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 989,928

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 258

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 13,489

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,715; 22% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 13: 98, with 840 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 269, 210 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 21,134

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 154, with two deaths reported by Henry Mayo Tuesday and two more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 15,282

Unincorporated – Acton: 350

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 178

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 34

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 625

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,237 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 11

Unincorporated – Saugus: 103

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 813

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 234

Unincorporated – Valencia: 138

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.