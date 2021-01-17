COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue slight decrease amid high case counts

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 11,366

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,014,662

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 108

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 13,848

Hospitalizations countywide: 7,498; 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 13: 98, with 840 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 186, 151 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 21,626

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 158

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 15,663

Unincorporated – Acton: 361

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 181

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 38

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 633

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,274 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34

Unincorporated – Newhall: 59

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 109

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 842

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 239

Unincorporated – Valencia: 142

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.