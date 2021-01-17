COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue slight decrease amid high case counts

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 11,366
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,014,662
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 108
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 13,848
Hospitalizations countywide: 7,498; 23% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 13: 98, with 840 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 186, 151 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 21,626
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 158
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 15,663
Unincorporated – Acton: 361
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 181
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 38
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 633
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,274 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34
Unincorporated – Newhall: 59
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 12
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 109
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 842
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 239
Unincorporated – Valencia: 142
