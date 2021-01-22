COVID-19: Public Health reports continued decline in cases, deaths

Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, reporting that cases and hospitalizations have declined this week and that more than 18,000 Moderna vaccines are now available for use at multiple facilities following a brief pause of its use in California:
ICU available capacity for Southern California: 0.0%
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 8,512
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,046,021
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 262
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 14,641
Hospitalizations countywide: 7,263; 23% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 21: 82, with 927 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 131, 108 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 22,295
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 161, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo on Thursday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 16,204
Unincorporated – Acton: 371
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 191
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 38
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 651
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,313 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 34
Unincorporated – Newhall: 59
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13
Unincorporated – Saugus: 110
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 26
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 874
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 250
Unincorporated – Valencia: 148
