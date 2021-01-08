COVID-19: SoCal region’s ICU capacity remains at 0% as hospitalizations climb

It’s been three weeks since the Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity fell to 0.0%, with capacities failing to rebound as COVID-19 continues its dramatic surge across the region.

This comes as hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continued to climb, with record-breaking figures continuing for the third day in a row, as 8,098 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Locally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 103 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday — it’s highest number of hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic — as well as two additional deaths, marking the ninth death reported at the hospital since Saturday.

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 19,719

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 871,404

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 218

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 11,545

Hospitalizations countywide: 8,098; 20% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Jan. 7: 103, with 765 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 371, 285 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 18,840

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Jan. 7: 132, with eight additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo since Monday. It is unclear how many of those deaths have been added to Public Health’s tally.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 13,442

Unincorporated – Acton: 310

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 156

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 30

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 546

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,079 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 26

Unincorporated – Newhall: 57

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus: 99

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 702

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 212

Unincorporated – Valencia: 116

