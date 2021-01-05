Crash ends in DUI arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a home in Canyon Country Monday evening.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-building crash on the 18900 block of Nearbrook Street just after 6:15 p.m., according to fire officials.
“The vehicle did crash into a garage,” said Sgt. Adam Stoll of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
The driver was arrested and then transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the incident, Stoll added.
“He’s being treated for his injuries and DUI at Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” Stoll said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.