Crash ends in DUI arrest

Law enforcement personnel investigate a vehicle-versus-building crash on Nearbrook Street in Canyon Country on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. Cory Rubin For The Signal
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a home in Canyon Country Monday evening. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-building crash on the 18900 block of Nearbrook Street just after 6:15 p.m., according to fire officials.

“The vehicle did crash into a garage,” said Sgt. Adam Stoll of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The driver was arrested and then transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the incident, Stoll added.

“He’s being treated for his injuries and DUI at Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” Stoll said. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

