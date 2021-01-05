Crash ends in DUI arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a home in Canyon Country Monday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-building crash on the 18900 block of Nearbrook Street just after 6:15 p.m., according to fire officials.

“The vehicle did crash into a garage,” said Sgt. Adam Stoll of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle-versus-building crash on Nearbrook Street in Canyon Country on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. Cory Rubin For The Signal

The driver was arrested and then transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the incident, Stoll added.

“He’s being treated for his injuries and DUI at Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” Stoll said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.