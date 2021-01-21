Crime watch Jan. 20, 2021: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, CHP field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and via communication from Sheriff’s Station officials, as well as California Highway Patrol officers. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies and officers who respond to calls for service.

Alleged ‘speed contest’ with no winners

A pair of men in their 20s had their cars towed after an alleged display of speed in front of a pair of California Highway Patrol officers overnight Tuesday.

“At 1:20 in the morning, CHP officers were on a routine patrol,” according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-Area Office.

The officers reported seeing two cars — a silver Nissan 350Z and a black Dodge Charger — both traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Greengard. The preliminary information available Wednesday indicated the cars allegedly were traveling northbound on Highway 14 near the Via Princessa offramp at speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Both patrol cars made an enforcement stop and the drivers were arrested on suspicion of an illegal speed contest. Both vehicles were towed for a 30-day impound, according to reports.

Traffic stop goes from bad to worse

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman Jan. 6 after they came across a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The woman driving the vehicle matched the description of the suspect given to deputies.

After deputies initiated a traffic stop, deputies performed a search of her person and reported finding drug paraphernalia and narcotics, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

“Further inquiry revealed she had multiple active outstanding warrants. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, alongside her warrants,” Arriaga noted.

The long arm shows its reach

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 28300 block of Nicholas Circle in Saugus, around 7:10 p.m. Jan. 6.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the vehicle matching the description of the vehicle from the call, Arriaga wrote in an email, citing the preliminary arrest report.

As one of the deputies approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, the vehicle began to flee, almost striking the deputy. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, a 31-year-old Santa Clarita man, during their search. However, deputies later located a car matching the description given earlier of the “suspicious” vehicle, located near the intersection of Spire Court and Stratus Street in Saugus. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Jan. 9, deputies patrolling near Chestnut and Ninth streets in Newhall noticed a vehicle driving with expired registration. As deputies approached the vehicle in their patrol car, two men exited the vehicle and began running on Chestnut Street in an attempt to flee.

Deputies conducted a search of the vicinity and located the males in the car port of a nearby apartment complex. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being an unlicensed driver. The other man was arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, based on the previous incident.