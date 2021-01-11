One taken to hospital following possible gunshot wound in Sand Canyon

One person was transported to the hospital following reports of a gunshot wound in Sand Canyon Monday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a gunshot wound on the 26700 block of MacMillan Ranch Road between Warm Springs Drive and a dead end just after 2:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“We had an engine and a squad dispatched to a gunshot wound call and we staged for sheriff’s that were en route,” said Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez. “All we have is paramedics went in and we transported one patient to the hospital.”

The condition or any other details of the person taken to the hospital was not immediately known, he added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also on the scene, though the circumstances surrounding the initial call could not be confirmed, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, station spokeswoman.

“It’s under active investigation,” Arraiga said.

Sheriff’s Station officials advised the public to avoid the scene, near Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country, as they continued their investigation, after setting up a containment of the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.