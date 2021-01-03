Firefighters extinguish spot fires near Newhall Pass

Firefighters worked to extinguish two spot fires on The Old Road near Interstate 5 Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vegetation fire around 2:45 p.m. at the Newhall Pass, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel extinguish spot fires on The Old Road at the Newhall Pass Sunday. January 03, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“(They reported they) can handle (the fires) with three engines, a patrol and battalion chief,” Sims said, adding that units on the scene did not specify how large each spot was.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel extinguish spot fires on The Old Road at the Newhall Pass Sunday. January 03, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The first spot, reportedly at The Old Road underneath the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 connector, was knocked down at a 1/4 acre, while the second, just south at San Fernando and The Old roads, was smaller, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.