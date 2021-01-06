Firefighters respond to gas leak

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of a gas leak at an apartment complex on Peachland Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Reports of a gas leak at a Santa Clarita apartment complex prompted response from emergency personnel Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a gas leak at a two-story apartment building on the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue around 9:45 a.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“A plumber possibly cut into a 2-inch gas line,” Lua said. 

Units arriving on the scene confirmed a gas main break outside the building, which was quickly shut off, Lua added.

While the occupants of the apartment were outside, there were no additional evacuations of the area ordered, fire officials reported.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

