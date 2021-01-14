Garcia appointed into House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday he has been appointed to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for funding the federal government.

“I am honored to join the House Appropriations Committee, a position that I will ensure benefits the people of California’s 25th District and the nation,” said Garcia in a prepared statement. “My role on this committee will enable me to be a critical voice in support of funding on a diverse realm of issues that will assure security for California’s 25th District and the nation.”

The Appropriations Committee is comprised of both Democrat and Republican members and is organized into 12 subcommittees — ranging from agriculture to financial services and labor — and is responsible for funding the federal government’s vital activities to keep the nation “safe, strong and moving forward,” according to the committee’s website.

Through the 12 appropriations bills that the committee considers each year, committee members work on behalf of the American people by prioritizing good schools, robust job training, affordable higher education, quality health care and better infrastructure, according to the website.

“While my subcommittee selection remains to be decided, the opportunities for me to bring this committee assignment home to California are endless,” said Garcia. “No matter what subcommittee I am on, I will have the opportunity to vote on all issues at the full committee. These issues include everything from our military and veterans, science and space, homeland security, financial services and beyond.”

The Republican leader of the committee, Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, said in a statement that she was thrilled to welcome Garcia and was confident that “his experience both as a small business owner as well as a U.S. Navy veteran will serve as an asset to our committee.”