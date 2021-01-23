Garcia to host virtual town halls on Paycheck Protection Program

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is set to host three virtual discussions on the Paycheck Protection Program, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The discussions are open to small business owners and administrators in California’s 25th District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Simi valleys. Garcia will be joined by a senior policy expert from the House Small Business Committee, the committee that helped create and now oversees the implementation of the PPP. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, the ranking member of the House Small Business Committee, will also join during the last conversation on Jan. 29.

In a prepared statement, Garcia said the following:

“Far too many small businesses in California’s 25th District have been financially harmed by the government-mandated lockdowns. The Paycheck Protection Program has helped many Small Businesses in California and across America survive during these trying times. I am pleased Congress was able to re-fund and reopen this program. I look forward to hearing from small business owners and administrators in the district to learn what is working, what isn’t working, and answer any questions they may have. I am committed to doing all I can to ensure that our community combats and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that we can safely and quickly open up.”

During the discussion, Garcia and the policy expert from the U.S. House Small Business Committee will deliver a review and update on the PPP and then open it up to questions from local small businesses owners and administrators. Garcia recently voted to provide additional funding to the PPP, which as a result reopened earlier this month. Prior to Congress reauthorizing the program, the Small Business Administration distributed more than $525 billion to more than 5,400 lenders across America.

Event details:

Antelope Valley town hall: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Simi Valley town hall: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

SCV town hall: 9-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

To register and receive a link to the virtual discussions, email Chelsea Orzechowski at [email protected] the day prior to the discussion and provide the name of who will be joining the call and the business you represent.

Constituents who are not small business owners or administrators are welcome to call Garcia’s office at 661-568-4855 or contact him online by visiting mikegarcia.house.gov/contact with any questions or concerns they have regarding COVID-19 economic relief or other issues with a federal agency.