Garcia urges violent protests to end amid Electoral College vote count

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, urged Wednesday for violent protests at the U.S. Capitol building to end, following evacuations of multiple congressional buildings as lawmakers met to count the Electoral College votes.

The congressman said the operations of protesters were “unacceptable and tragic to our nation’s integrity,” according to a statement made from his campaign Twitter account.

“I call for those engaged in storming Congress to immediately cease your operations,” read his statement. “Allow our constitutional processes to proceed and allow our security guards and our staff to go home safely to their families. Overrunning the people’s house is not the way. Peaceful protest and meaningful debate on the floor is what is needed. We have neither right now. This behavior isn’t patriotism. It’s sedition.”

Garcia did not mention the status of his location following the reported evacuations and a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police.

Congress was expected to meet and count the Electoral College votes for the presidential election between President-elect Joe Biden, who earned 306 electoral votes, and President Donald Trump, who received 232.

A number of lawmakers, including Garcia, had announced that they would try to reject some of the electoral votes unless an audit was done to assess the possibility of election fraud in several states.

In a statement on Monday, Garcia said he believed there was enough evidence of “compromised processes and breakdowns in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination.”