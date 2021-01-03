Wolf Creek co-owner dies at 64

Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren died Wednesday at the age of 64 after losing his battle with kidney cancer.

McFerren and his wife of more than 30 years, Laina, co-founded Wolf Creek nearly 24 years ago, and since then, both the restaurant and brewery have become a staple in the Santa Clarita Valley, often hosting fundraisers and donating products in their efforts to support the local community.

McFerren was described as quietly hilarious, which Laina found quite apt.

“He was shy, but had a huge heart,” she said, “and those that knew him, knew how funny he was. … He really just was one of the good ones.”

“We have two biological daughters, and then he’s unofficially adopted several along the way,” Laina said. “He loved his family.”

Along with his family, food and beer were his passion, with McFerren even serving as The Signal’s beer columnist for a stint, often closing his articles with the phrase, “Life’s short, drink craft.”

“That was his love language,” Laina added. “He fed us all.”

“We are all united not only in our desire to pay our respects to Rob but rather in our need to do so,” a post on Wolf Creek’s social media read. “Rob was the very essence of kindness, of humor and of friendship and he will be missed always and remembered forever.”

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in McFerren’s name to Bridge to Home, the Child & Family Center or the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild.