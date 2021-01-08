One transported to hospital after vehicle collision

One person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Friday after a traffic collision occurred, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, one of them being a parked truck, according to LA County Fire spokesperson Marvin Lim.

One person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle collided with a parked truck on Soledad Canyon Road Friday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“No one was trapped, but one person was transported to the local hospital,” Lim said.

The collision happened on Soledad Canyon Road, north of Lost Canyon Road, Lim said. The vehicle was parked along the street, he added.

The call was received by Los Angeles County Fire at 1:18 p.m., and units arrived on scene by 1:22 p.m., said Lim.