Resident transports injured driver to the hospital following crash

A citizen driver transported an injured motorist to the hospital following a overturned-vehicle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road on Wednesday.

The crash was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:51 p.m. on the 30706 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“At approximately 12:51 p.m. we received a call out to a possible overturned vehicle in the area,” said Fire Supervisor Henry Narvaez. “And our first arriving on scene unit found that there was a vehicle on its roof, but there was no one found.”

Narvaez said that it was not until after units were on the scene that they had received word that the injured driver had been taken to the hospital by a private resident.

The extent of the injuries to the driver of the overturned vehicle was not known by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials as of the publication of this article.